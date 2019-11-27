A Former Redskins Finds a Home, Another One Needs a Job

The Washington Redskins (2-9) head to Charlotte on Sunday to take on the (5-6) Carolina Panthers who are desperately trying to hang on their slim playoff chances.

When the Redskins line up Sunday, they might see somebody they are familiar with that just didn't deliver for them.

McGee was with the Redskins for two seasons, another veteran free agent signing under the Bruce Allen regime that failed to deliver even close to expectations.

He replaces Dontari Poe, who was expected to have season ending surgery this week, per an ESPN report.

McGee (6'3", 339 pounds) signed with the Redskins in 2017 and never took the next step in his career. He was injured for half of 2018.

He played in 24 games over his two seasons in Washington and had one sack, five quarterback hits and 53 combined tackles.

In 75 career games McGee has four sacks, 14 quarterback hits and six tackles for a loss.

The Redskins cut a defensive lineman themselves on Tuesday, saying goodbye to Ryan Bee whom they just promoted last week. That would seem to indicate that they feel good about Daron Payne making his return after a one-game absence last week.

Speaking of former first-round picks for the Redskins, a receiver that never delivered for a number of reasons was let go today, by the club that snapped him up after the Redskins cut him in late August.

Doctson was on injured reserve for much of the year in Minnesota and played one game with seven offensive snaps for the Vikings and his former Redskins quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

In his career, all with Washington, Doctson has 81 catches, 1,100 yards and 8 touchdowns in 34 games and 26 starts.

