A Former Redskins Good Guy, Colt McCoy & Ryan Zimmerman Unite to Help Military Families Tonight!

Monday night (tonight) from at 6 PM or 1800 in military time, at the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City, Virginia - a few great people are getting together to help some terrific families and children that have seen their life altered by the costs of freedom.

Former Washington Redskins offensive lineman Derrick Dockery and his wife, Emma, are combining forces with World Series hero and Washington Nationals franchise icon, Ryan Zimmerman and Redskins Quarterback, Colt McCoy, to serve military families and children through targeted events and activities.

Yellow Ribbons United is a tribute to Emma's brother, David, who was tragically killed in Afghanistan, while serving our country. Emma's Dad served in the United States Army for 30 years. She knows what it's like to be a part of the military lifestyle and how difficult it can be.

Tonight - the Dockery's with help from Zimmerman and McCoy will host their annual "Tiny Heroes Winter Wonderland" event that will brighten the holidays for 200+ children of military families.

They'll build gingerbread houses, sing Christmas carols, have a build-a-bear workshop and other family activities.

Zimmerman, who played a huge role in winning the Nationals first-ever World Series will be the keynote speaker.

"I’m happy to support Yellow Ribbons United and the work they’re doing on behalf of military children and families," Zimmerman told Redskins Maven & SI.com. "Trust me, I know what it feels like to have a strong cheering section behind you. Tonight, I want these kids to know that I’m their biggest fan and their loudest cheerleader.”

Brad Mills USA Today

McCoy, who has been with the Redskins since 2014, will pass out toys to children.

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dockery played for the Redskins twice and has lived in the area for a long time, so he knows how important the military is to his community.

"In 2019, sports move the cultural needle more than ever before. I was fortunate to play in the NFL for 10 years and the difference from the time I entered the League, to when I retired, to now, is really amazing," Dockery said.

"Pro athletes today have the ability to connect, influence, and empower people across the country in a way like never before. That is definitely the case when it comes to children. We're excited to be joined by Ryan and Colt this year. Both guys have been so generous in their support of military children and families."

The Dockery's, Zimmerman and McCoy along with others will give attention, affection and thanks to oft-overlooked military children during the holiday season.

Emma Dockery summed up tonight and the mission perfectly: "Having the chance to bring holiday cheer and fellowship to military children and families at this time of the year is both a privilege and an honor," she said.

"Growing up in a military family and living all over the world, I know just how special--and sometimes even how lonely--the holidays can feel for military kids. We developed the 'Tiny Heroes Winter Wonderland' to help bridge that gap and create a sense of holiday magic for these young children."

Please help support Yellow Ribbons United by donating here!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.