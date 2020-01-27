RedskinsReport
A-P at the Royal Rumble!

Chris Russell

The Redskins and the NFL honored the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, who along with his daughter and seven other victims, perished in a helicopter accident Sunday morning. 

Life doesn't stop and basketball games, the NFL Pro Bowl, the Grammy's and WWE's Royal Rumble all went on as scheduled. 

Peterson wasn't in Orlando at the Pro Bowl, so that meant he could be home in Houston. Minute Maid Park and the "Royal Rumble" was a destination spot for his sons and the Redskins running back. 

The future hall-of-famer talked about his meeting with a WWE legend, Shakira vs J-Lo, the Redskins and his plans for the season ahead and also gave a special salute in the video above, courtesy of WWE and WWENetwork.com 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

