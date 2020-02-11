A Podcast Party!

RedskinsReport
Chris Russell

I host a daily Redskins themed podcast for the Locked on Podcast Network called "Locked on Redskins." 

If you like the Redskins - please think of downloading it, listening and telling a friend. 

This week, we're doing something really cool. 

It's a four-way NFC East Crossover where four hosts of the divisional teams including myself get together and break down the major story lines for each team, via the Locked on Podcast Network. 

1. The Philadelphia Eagles: 

2. The Dallas Cowboys:

3. New York Giants - Coming Wednesday February 12. 

4. Washington Redskins - Coming Thursday February 13. 

5. The "NFC Least" big picture - Coming February 14. 

Also, as part of my podcast duty for "Locked on Redskins" - I produce daily downloadable updates on the Redskins in one-minute and five minute or less audio reports. 

The five-minute report is more opinions and analysis. Below is my reaction to Quinton Dunbar  wanting out and Trent Williams possibly coming back. 

The one-minute version from Tuesday February 11th is right here: 

Also - please check out our guy Rick Snider and his partner "Fatt Matt" Cones as they host their latest edition of S.O.D. (Seasons of Discontent) Podcast.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

