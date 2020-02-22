RedskinsReport
'A Strong Chance' that Trent Returns

Chris Russell

Trent Williams apparently is inching closer to returning to the Redskins. 

That's the latest from the Washington Post, Les Carpenter and Mark Maske.

"The Washington Redskins believe there is a strong chance that seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams will return to the team for the 2020 season, according to a person familiar with the organization’s planning."

Another sign in this day and age of messages being sent on social media is this:

Who knows. We can read "tea-leaves" as the Post indicated but until Williams reports, agrees to play and actually is on the field - we all should understand that nothing is for sure. 

Tony Pauline mentioned the other day that Williams was coming back because of Ron Rivera. 

There still remains many options that the Redskins and Williams could employ. 

If Williams stance of guaranteed money has softened, I give this reunion a good chance. If it has not, he cost himself 14+ million dollars last year and a year of his career. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

