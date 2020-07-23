A Temporary Name: "Washington Football Team"

Another day and another round of non-stop breaking news. You won't hear the old name except by mistake from the temporarily and newly named "Washington Football Team."

Adam Schefter was first to report the change and the organization has now confirmed the news. This messaging has been consistent with everything we've said.

The organization needed to announce a name and logo change and they did. They also needed not to rush the process for many reasons.

Now they apparently have new uniforms and helmets they'll debut as well on September 13th.

Former first-round pick Daron Payne apparently likes what he's seeing.

What do you think about the newly & temporarily named "Washington Football Team" and uniforms/helmet logo?? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

