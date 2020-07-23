Washington Football
Top Stories
Gaming
Game Day
News

A Temporary Name: "Washington Football Team"

Chris Russell

Another day and another round of non-stop breaking news. You won't hear the old name except by mistake from the temporarily and newly named "Washington Football Team." 

Adam Schefter was first to report the change and the organization has now confirmed the news.  This messaging has been consistent with everything we've said. 

The organization needed to announce a name and logo change and they did. They also needed not to rush the process for many reasons. 

Now they apparently have new uniforms and helmets they'll debut as well on September 13th. 

Former first-round pick Daron Payne apparently likes what he's seeing. 

What do you think about the newly & temporarily named "Washington Football Team" and uniforms/helmet logo?? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Football Team is the Call!

It might be temporary but that could be for a year or more. Meet officially the "Washington Football Team!"

Chris Russell

Washington Signs Entire Rookie Class in Less than 24 Hours

That's it. Largely a matter of procedure in recent years but Washington and Rob Rogers has signed their entire draft class.

Chris Russell

Chase is Signed & Ready to Go

Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft just inked his rookie contract with the Washington NFL team.

Chris Russell

Summer Spotlight - Chase Young Comes Home

Chase Young returns home to try and capture a rookie of the year award & to start building what could be a hall-of-fame career.

Bryan Manning

David Bada Inks his deal with Washington

Chris Russell

James Smith-Williams Should Be Under Contract Tonight

Chris Russell

Antonio Gandy-Golden Reportedly Signs Contract

Antonio Gandy-Golden has reportedly inked his rookie contract with the Washington NFL team after recovering from COVID-19.

Chris Russell

Keith Ismael - Washington 5th Rounder Signs

Keith Ismael from San Diego State and  Washington NFL's first of two 5th Round selections has signed his rookie deal.

Chris Russell

Antonio Gibson Signs Rookie Contract

Antonio Gibson hopefully one day will be Washington's main running back. For now, he's a rookie that signed his deal.

Chris Russell

On NDA's in the NFL - Very important read here

Chris Russell