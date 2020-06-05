RedskinsReport
Adrian Peterson "We're all ready to take a knee together."

Chris Russell

Adrian Peterson hosted a charity event in Houston, Texas Friday at the facility he owns with Trent Williams and issued a loud statement. 

Peterson and rookie Chase Young have been the most outspoken so far among Redskins players regarding the crisis. Dwayne Haskins has not said much on the issue. 

Here's a quick "Locked on Redskins" audio report of the breaking news. 

During media availability, Peterson expressed his frustration with New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees.

Peterson was of course moved and angered by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. 

The event included Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros was for a very good cause. 

