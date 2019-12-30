Alex Santos, Pro Personnel Director Out?

Alex Santos, the Redskins Director of Pro Personnel is reportedly another casualty in the organizational house cleaning on this "Black Monday" as it is known around the National Football League. The day started with the Redskins completely firing Bruce Allen.

Santos has been with the organization for longer than I've covered the team, just having wrapped up his 14th season, serving as a pro scout and then pro personnel director since May 2014.

For what it's worth, his bio is still active on Redskins.com. Bruce Allen's picture and bio on the same page is already gone, so that might indicate something or nothing.

The original story has been updated to reflect information from Grant Paulsen and also can confirm that I am hearing something similar.

