Alex Santos, Pro Personnel Director Out?

Chris Russell

Alex Santos, the Redskins Director of Pro Personnel is reportedly another casualty in the organizational house cleaning on this "Black Monday" as it is known around the National Football League. The day started with the Redskins completely firing Bruce Allen. 

Santos has been with the organization for  longer than I've covered the team, just having wrapped up his 14th season, serving as a pro scout and then pro personnel director since May 2014. 

For what it's worth, his bio is still active on Redskins.com. Bruce Allen's picture and bio on the same page is already gone, so that might indicate something or nothing. 

The original story has been updated to reflect information from Grant Paulsen and also can confirm that I am hearing something similar. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Finally, The Bruce Allen Era Ends

IvanLambert

After ten-plus years on the job, we think, emphasis on think, that Bruce Allen is being put out to pasture. Ivan Lambert looks back on ten years of Bruce, a decade of destruction.

Report on why Snyder Fired Allen: "Clear signs that quality GM candidates wouldn’t commit..."

Chris Russell

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! had a spin Monday afternoon on why Bruce Allen was fired outright by the Washington Redskins instead of being reassigned as had been previously thought and reported. .

Rivera Inching Closer to D.C. and a New D.C.?

Chris Russell

Steve Wilks, a longtime assistant with Ron Rivera in Carolina, San Diego and Chicago plus a a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals could be Ron Rivera's choice to be the Redskins new D.C. (defensive coordinator) in D.C. as the two could team up again to try and restore the Redskins franchise.

Training Staff Changes for Redskins?

Chris Russell

Training staff changes are reportedly coming to the Redskins after years of controversial injury rehab programs, treatment, player complaints and a lot more.

Why should Bruce Allen remain?

Chris Russell

Bruce Allen will be out of football operations at least publicly on Monday. The question, according to Bryan Manning is this, moving forward why does he have any role?

Bruce Allen FIRED!

Chris Russell

A day that almost every Washington Redskins fan has waited for is finally here. Only with a twist. Bruce Allen isn't getting reassigned. He's not getting shifted. He's OUT, according to a statement released by the team.

Dan and Alex, Alex and Dan but no Bruce

Chris Russell

By now, you know, things aren't exactly rosy between Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder now that Snyder has done the correct thing and removed Allen from football operations at the very minimum and possibly more. Sunday was one more example of that.

Could Hurney Join "Riverboat Ron" as he & Redskins Court Each Other?

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera is inching closer to becoming the Redskins next head coach with a meeting scheduled for Monday. The make-up of the front office is not exactly known at this point but it could include someone Rivera is very familiar with.

Rivera to Meet with Redskins Monday

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera will meet with the Washington Redskins on Monday a source confirmed to Redskins Maven and SI.com, moments after Ian Rapoport's report that a meeting would take place on Monday.

Redskins Clinch No. 2 with Worst Season Since 2013!

Chris Russell

The Redskins officially did it! They clinched the No. 2 overall pick Sunday night in Dallas with a blowout loss and also matched their worst record since 2013.