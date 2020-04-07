RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

All Aboard the Tua Hype Train

Chris Russell

It's not very often that I get excited about a 'hype' video but this ....is also not one of those times. 

Fire up the projector boys and girls. Tua Tagovailoa, who the Redskins (I guess) could still pick - has tried to get the world buzzing again.

In the video, it starts off heavy on the praise and right into the "Tank for Tua" hype before turning quickly into 'the injury.'

You can hear Adam Schefter saying he likely would have been the No. 1 pick. You hear someone say 'durability is going to be  problem.' They're right as we've said all along.

A couple of seconds later a voice chimes in on passing up Tua "if you give up on Tua, you might be giving up on something special."

It ends with "You want Tua - come and get him." 

The Redskins should not go and get him. Please let someone else make that mistake or get lucky and reap that reward. Or experience that failure. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Google News Initiative" 1 - minute audio report: Monday April 6 …

Chris Russell

Full-length "Locked on Redskins" PODCAST from early Monday AM on…

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania - SI.com's 'Criticism' of Chase

Normally I am out on first round only drafts that do not include trades, but I thought this was an interesting opinion and spin from SI.com on Chase Young.

Chris Russell

Albert Breer's MMQB column from today. 💥 11 guys make up the top…

Chris Russell

A new first-round mock draft from SI.com with positional betting odds:…

Chris Russell

Redskins Repped Once on All-Decade Team

A decade of destruction was not how it was supposed to be when Bruce Allen was hired in late December of 2009, yet it was indeed. In almost every way. Good to very good players were not enough to overcome the huge hills.

Chris Russell

Redskins Hosting a Virtual Draft Party

The Redskins led the COVID-19 pandemic in the NFL by pulling their scouts off the road first. They opened the FedExField lots for testing & now they are hosting a virtual draft party.

Chris Russell

From Sports Illustrated (non-Redskins) - This date in sports…

Chris Russell

Remembering a pioneer: Bobby Mitchell, 84.

The NFL, the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Pro Football Hall of Fame lost one of their own Sunday. A legacy to not be forgotten.

IvanLambert

From former Redskins GM Charley Casserly on the passing of Bobby…

Chris Russell