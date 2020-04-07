All Aboard the Tua Hype Train

It's not very often that I get excited about a 'hype' video but this ....is also not one of those times.

Fire up the projector boys and girls. Tua Tagovailoa, who the Redskins (I guess) could still pick - has tried to get the world buzzing again.

In the video, it starts off heavy on the praise and right into the "Tank for Tua" hype before turning quickly into 'the injury.'

You can hear Adam Schefter saying he likely would have been the No. 1 pick. You hear someone say 'durability is going to be problem.' They're right as we've said all along.

A couple of seconds later a voice chimes in on passing up Tua "if you give up on Tua, you might be giving up on something special."

It ends with "You want Tua - come and get him."

The Redskins should not go and get him. Please let someone else make that mistake or get lucky and reap that reward. Or experience that failure.

