Mike Jones from USA Today covered the Redskins beat starting in 2009 together until I took a forced yet much needed sabbatical in 2015.

Jones stayed on the beat before landing at the nation's newspaper two seasons ago.

He still has good connections at Redskins Park and if his latest is true, fans and many around the NFL are going to be furious at Dan Snyder even more than they already are.

Jones says there's a "good chance" that Allen keeps his very undeserving gig.

https://twitter.com/1067theFan/status/1210570190343344128?s=19

Now - this is according to "one person familiar with Washington's inner workings" according to Jones via TheFanDC.com.

We mentioned weeks ago that Allen would likely be out but by retiring. Sources about ten days ago, first indicated that staying was a possibility.

Clearly, Allen's presence is a major complicating factor and quite honestly, any candidate that takes any position with the Redskins while Allen is in the building, would raise some serious questions for me about that candidates lack of common sense.

- Chris Russell