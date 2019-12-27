RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Allen Likely to Stay?

Chris Russell

Mike Jones from USA Today covered the Redskins beat starting in 2009 together until I took a forced yet much needed sabbatical in 2015.

Jones stayed on the beat before landing at the nation's newspaper two seasons ago.

He still has good connections at Redskins Park and if his latest is true, fans and many around the NFL are going to be furious at Dan Snyder even more than they already are.

Jones says there's a "good chance" that Allen keeps his very undeserving gig.

https://twitter.com/1067theFan/status/1210570190343344128?s=19

Now - this is according to "one person familiar with Washington's inner workings" according to Jones via TheFanDC.com.

We mentioned weeks ago that Allen would likely be out but by retiring. Sources about ten days ago, first indicated that staying was a possibility.

Clearly, Allen's presence is a major complicating factor and quite honestly, any candidate that takes any position with the Redskins while Allen is in the building, would raise some serious questions for me about that candidates lack of common sense. 

- Chris Russell 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

McLaurin Should be Shut Down - What are the Redskins doing?

Chris Russell

The Redskins, for some reason, haven't shut down Terry McLaurin just yet for the 2019 season. There's no reason for it. At all. Even if he's medically cleared, there is nothing to be gained by playing him.

Redskins Shut Down Nicholson and Moreau

Chris Russell

Two more up. Two down for the Redskins on Friday  as they practice for the final time in 2019.

Way to Stay!

Chris Russell

Tress Way has reportedly locked up his future on Washington .

Saying Goodbye to a Nightmare Season!

RickSnider

Even for the Redskins, this year has been bad. From the record, the start, the sacrificial lamb, a stud tight end blown up, the disregard for a recovering cancer patient who happened to be your most valuable asset, to signing an oft-troubled linebacker who didn't even make it out of the first day of OTA's.

Callahan With a Chair Shot to Jay Gruden's Back

Chris Russell

The day before Christmas brought some sense of the end. A look back on how a bitterly disappointing season started, unfolded and now is coming to a finish. It came with a proverbial chair shot from the interim head coach to the back of the former head coach.

Redskins Christmas Wishes

Chris Russell

It's time to open presents and make a Christmas wish or two but while nobody cares about what I'm wishing for in my personal life, perhaps you might agree or disagree with some wishes that will hopefully be fulfilled by the Redskins.

Redskins Roster Moves before Christmas

Chris Russell

The Redskins made a couple of small but mostly expected roster moves on Tuesday as they head to the finish line. One they haven't made is kind of curious.

Haskins Done for 2019

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins season came to an end on Sunday as he suffered a high ankle sprain and he'll smartly be unavailable to play against the Dallas Cowboys, per Bill Callahan.

Breer: "Redskins have kicked around the idea of hiring an Excutive Vice Preside of Football Operations"

Chris Russell

Merry Christmas Redskins fans. Albert Breer, who leads Sports Illustrated's MMQB coverage dropped this information on us and it would make for a better holiday season for sure! Unless.....

Chris Russell

https://twitter.com/LilySZhao/status/1209330031425658880 Preston Smith on Kirk Cousins after MNF.…