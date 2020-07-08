RedskinsReport
Amazon Pulls the Plug on Washington NFL Apparel

Alan Lepore

In what has now become expected with retail providers, add Amazon to the list of those that will no longer be selling Washington football apparel. Per a CNBC report, “sellers have 48 hours to review and remove the merchandise flagged by Amazon.”

Amazon joins Nike, Target, and Walmart among others in pulling the team gear from their websites and stores.

Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon, also owns The Washington Post which has been doing extensive reporting on the NFL team and still refers to them by their legal and trademark protected name. 

If you are wanting to get your last easy grab at what will be the teams old gear, now is the time to do it. 

NFLShop.com still has apparel and as of Monday, so did Kohl's. 

It appears that the organization is getting set to change their name and that it will happen much sooner than later. No Native American imagery will be in the name according to a report. 

