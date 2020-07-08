Amazon Pulls the Plug on Washington NFL Apparel

In what has now become expected with retail providers, add Amazon to the list of those that will no longer be selling Washington football apparel. Per a CNBC report, “sellers have 48 hours to review and remove the merchandise flagged by Amazon.”

Amazon joins Nike, Target, and Walmart among others in pulling the team gear from their websites and stores.

Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon, also owns The Washington Post which has been doing extensive reporting on the NFL team and still refers to them by their legal and trademark protected name.

If you are wanting to get your last easy grab at what will be the teams old gear, now is the time to do it.

NFLShop.com still has apparel and as of Monday, so did Kohl's.

It appears that the organization is getting set to change their name and that it will happen much sooner than later. No Native American imagery will be in the name according to a report.

Alan Lepore is a contributing writer to this site while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional.