Another Former Panthers Coach Coming to Washington
The Redskins coaching staff was essentially wiped out by Ron Rivera in his first week on the job.
It seems as though - only Kevin O'Connell has a chance to stay. Everyone else seems to be gone.
Rivera made a bunch of reported changes and additions Saturday and struck another deal on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Russ, only has two years of NFL experience but plenty of college experience per Panthers.com
COACHING HISTORY
College
- 2001-04 | Ohio | Linebackers
- 2005-06 | Syracuse | Linebackers
- 2007 | Syracuse | Defensive coordinator
- 2008-09 | Wake Forest | Tight ends/fullbacks
- 2010 | Wake Forest | Linebackers
- 2011 | Wake Forest | Defensive Backs
- 2012-13 | Air Force | Assistant Head Coach/Co-offensive Coordinator
- 2014-17 | Air Force | Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
NFL
- 2018-present | Carolina Panthers | Linebackers
