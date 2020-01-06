Another Former Panthers Coach Coming to Washington

The Redskins coaching staff was essentially wiped out by Ron Rivera in his first week on the job.

It seems as though - only Kevin O'Connell has a chance to stay. Everyone else seems to be gone.

Rivera made a bunch of reported changes and additions Saturday and struck another deal on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Russ, only has two years of NFL experience but plenty of college experience per Panthers.com

COACHING HISTORY

College

2001-04 | Ohio | Linebackers

2005-06 | Syracuse | Linebackers

2007 | Syracuse | Defensive coordinator

2008-09 | Wake Forest | Tight ends/fullbacks

2010 | Wake Forest | Linebackers

2011 | Wake Forest | Defensive Backs

2012-13 | Air Force | Assistant Head Coach/Co-offensive Coordinator

2014-17 | Air Force | Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

NFL

2018-present | Carolina Panthers | Linebackers

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.