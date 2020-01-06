RedskinsMaven
Another Former Panthers Coach Coming to Washington

Chris Russell

The Redskins coaching staff was essentially wiped out by Ron Rivera in his first week on the job. 

It seems as though - only Kevin O'Connell has a chance to stay. Everyone else seems to be gone. 

Rivera made a bunch of reported changes and additions Saturday and struck another deal on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Russ, only has two years of NFL experience but plenty of college experience per Panthers.com

COACHING HISTORY

College

  • 2001-04 | Ohio | Linebackers
  • 2005-06 | Syracuse | Linebackers
  • 2007 | Syracuse | Defensive coordinator
  • 2008-09 | Wake Forest | Tight ends/fullbacks
  • 2010 | Wake Forest | Linebackers
  • 2011 | Wake Forest | Defensive Backs
  • 2012-13 | Air Force | Assistant Head Coach/Co-offensive Coordinator
  • 2014-17 | Air Force | Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

NFL

  • 2018-present | Carolina Panthers | Linebackers

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

