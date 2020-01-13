RedskinsMaven
Another Honor for Tress

Chris Russell

Tress Way had a terrific year for the Redskins and the recognition and praise keeps on coming. 

Monday, Way was named by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) to the 2019 All-NFC team. 

Add this recognition to his Associated Press All-Pro (2nd team) nomination, first ever Pro Bowl selection and start, along with NFC Special Teams Player of week award during the season. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Cooley Joining Rivera's Staff?

Redskins legend and current team analyst Chris Cooley appears on the verge of joining Ron Rivera's first coaching staff with the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Preston Smith: Another Bruce Allen Delight!

Preston Smith, Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are on their way to the NFC Championship game in San Francisco. Another example of Bruce Allen's mismanagement over a decade of destruction.

Chris Russell

Jimmy's Seafood Restaurant in Baltimore Takes on Redskins Fans (For Some Reason!)

From the it's really weird and doesn't make sense department over the last week or so, some Redskins fans have been involved in a social media war with a famous seafood joint in Baltimore.

Chris Russell

An Up and Down Day for some ex-Redskins

Saturday was good and bad for former members of the Redskins organization. Here's the scorecard. What will Sunday bring?

Chris Russell

Dan Staying Out Rivera's Way

Dan Snyder said that he was looking for a head coach to lead the way and to be the face and voice of the franchise. He did not say that Ron Rivera was in complete control of the Redskins moving forward. He didn't have to.

Chris Russell

O'Connell Joins McVay and Rams

In a small surprise, former Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is heading west to join the Los Angeles Rams instead of the Eagles.

Chris Russell

Good, isolated cut-up video of Redskins LB Cole Holcomb, who could be the Redskins starting MLB next…

Chris Russell

KOC to Philly? Yikes!

Kevin O'Connell, the Redskins former offensive coordinator, is a hot ticket item. Just as everyone that was paying attention, knew he would be.

Chris Russell

Check out my guy "Hollywood" Nick Ashooh on the Redskins going all Queen City! …

Chris Russell

The Right Move for Doug!

Good for Doug Williams. He is staying in the Redskins organization, where he belongs but in a different role. There's still questions.

Chris Russell