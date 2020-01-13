Another Honor for Tress

Tress Way had a terrific year for the Redskins and the recognition and praise keeps on coming.

Monday, Way was named by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) to the 2019 All-NFC team.

Add this recognition to his Associated Press All-Pro (2nd team) nomination, first ever Pro Bowl selection and start, along with NFC Special Teams Player of week award during the season.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.