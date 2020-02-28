Another Obstacle for Destinee

RedskinsReport
IvanLambert

We've been updating you on a young Redskins fan, Destinee, who is in a battle much greater than anything most of us face.  Here is the latest from her Mom, while Destinee fights at St. Jude Children's Hospital. Please consider donating as well. 

Saturday February 22, 2020

Destinee had a great day today. We got out and toured Memphis a little bit we found the most AMAZING bakery we had to have some sweet treats!!

We rode into Mississippi to look around and check out some stores, came back and had dinner then rode out again to check out downtown Memphis and rode along the riverfront.

Now we are in for the night relaxing and watching some Netflix!!

Thank you all for the continued prayers and support it means so much to Destinee, Travis and I!

We love you all Goodnight and God Bless

Tuesday February 25, 2020

Destinee hasn’t felt the best today, she is having some trouble with her knee and it’s been hurting her really bad, they have an X-ray scheduled for 9 am in the morning, so we will know more tomorrow what is going on.

She has just laid around today and napped.

Please continue to pray for her and that whatever is wrong with her knee they find it out and help her to feel better.

We thank you all so much for the continued prayers and support.

Travis, Destinee and I love you all. God Bless and Goodnight

Destinee St. Jude
Family photo - Destinee's Mom

Wednesday February 26, 2020

So upon having the X-ray done this morning, they found that Destinee has a fracture in her leg right above her knee, this is why she has been in so much pain.

We couldn’t figure out how she got the fracture.

We met with the orthopedic doctor and he showed us the X-ray and told us that the cancer itself made some weak spots in her bones and when that happens fractures can happen for no reason.

Please pray for her that it heals and that the pain stays minimal.

Thursday February 27, 2020

Just wanted to update everyone early today.

Destinee has felt worse today than she has all this time.

She’s tired, not a good appetite, nauseous and her counts are very, very low.

She is actually having a blood transfusion right now.

Please pray for my baby that the blood will help her feel better.

Travis, Destinee and I hope that you all have a great and blessed day. We love you all.

Ivan Lambert is a lifelong die-hard Washington Redskins fan, raised in Berryville, Virginia. He is married and the father of two fine young men. He is currently a sports correspondent for The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida and can be found on Twitter @IvanLambert18

RickSnider