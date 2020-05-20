Antonio Gandy-Golden cleared of COVID-19

Antonio Gandy-Golden, the Redskins second fourth-round pick in last month's NFL Draft contracted COVID-19 in early April, but now has been cleared via a statement released from his agent.

The rumors started swirling this morning and was first mentioned without a name by the fan site "Burgundy Blog."

The President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., mentioned the situation without using Gandy-Golden's name on FOX News Channel.

The Washington Redskins have not acknowledged the situation as of yet and it is unclear if they knew at the time of the draft about Gandy-Golden's battle with the deadly disease.

What's your reaction to Gandy-Golden contracting COVID-19? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.