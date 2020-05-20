RedskinsReport
Antonio Gandy-Golden cleared of COVID-19

Chris Russell

Antonio Gandy-Golden, the Redskins second fourth-round pick in last month's NFL Draft contracted COVID-19 in early April, but now has been cleared via a statement released from his agent. 

The rumors started swirling this morning and was first mentioned without a name by the fan site "Burgundy Blog."

The President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., mentioned the situation without using Gandy-Golden's name on FOX News Channel. 

The Washington Redskins have not acknowledged the situation as of yet and it is unclear if they knew at the time of the draft about Gandy-Golden's battle with the deadly disease. 

