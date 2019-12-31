RedskinsMaven
AP Wants Back & Maybe with Trent?

Chris Russell

Adrian Peterson was deactivated for the first game of 2019, an ominous sign of what was to come for the Redskins season and fired head coach, Jay Gruden. 

He slowly recovered because Gruden had no choice, but even then --  he was sparingly used despite the obvious need for a strong running game with an unstable quarterback situation. 

As Bill Callahan took over, Peterson was reborn for a while, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt until the bye week. After that, it was a little up and down before a break out game for both Peterson and Derrius Guice in Charlotte, against their new head coach Ron Rivera and the porous Panthers run defense. 

Peterson finished with 898 yards on 211 attempts, a 4.3 average and five rushing touchdowns. He also added 17 receptions for 142 yards, so technically a one-thousand yard plus season combined all-purpose yardage. 

Not as good as last year's combined 1,250 yards but again, still respectable, considering Gruden benched him and then reluctantly gave him an opportunity after the first week. 

Peterson wants to come back in 2020, even though he knows that Bill Callahan is out  and that would have been ideal from a philosophy standpoint. 

As you heard at the end of the clip, Peterson would love an opportunity to play with his pal Trent Williams again. 

While that has a far way to go from being likely to happen, a source in Williams' inner circle did admit that Monday's firing of Bruce Allen and head athletic trainer Larry Hess, was a step in the right direction, if that were to happen. 

Williams would also have to get around the hostility that Dan Snyder was said to be feeling after Williams unloaded on the Redskins organization. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

