Back to RFK? Not So Fast!

Earlier this week, Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Congresswoman representing the District of Columbia made it seem like getting a stadium bill through the political circus was going to be easy.

I disagreed then, writing "I would also not expect any deal of this magnitude to be as easy as she is indicating in the story. It's complicated. Power and politics, man."

On Thursday, Norton was clearly much more reserved and almost completely the opposite of how her quote to NBC Sports Washington came out on Monday.

In an interview with pals Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The FAN - the Congresswoman gave Dan Snyder and whatever cronies he has left a couple of right hooks followed by a body blow or three hundred when it came to the realities of getting the RFK site to build a new stadium.

In response to that interview, I wrote a short version response about some of the very real challenges that the organization would face in trying to build at RFK.

Just two potential main issues among many are

Unless Dan can recruit Jeff Bezos of Amazon to help - the money game will be the most difficult part of all this. Dan does not have a lot of liquid resources. Will there be a retractable or permanent roof? That costs an enormous amount of money but also makes it a full-year use facility.

On Friday, former Washington D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray said in a radio interview on the "The Kojo Nnamdi Show" on WAMU 88.5 that the show is over.

Now - anyone can say anything but as our own Rick Snider points out - Gray was thought to be one of the last politicians that had the organizations' back.

Evans is Jack Evans, who was a power broker on the D.C. political front until landing himself in hot water over the last two years.

Does this mean that the RFK Stadium site is officially DOA? No. A lot can happen and probably will happen.

A couple of years ago, the organization was hell bent on building their next home in Virginia. That went kaput when there was a change in the governor's office.

Snyder owns the surrounding land in Landover and could build there despite many potential obstacles. That seems to be the easiest thing to do but is far from the best thing to do for a majority of whatever fans the Washington "Fill in the Blanks" still have.

Assuming that Gray is correct and the team cannot go home again, the belief is that Snyder could slow play the new stadium on the current FedExField campus because he can always stay in the old concrete jungle until a new facility is ready next door.

I've always wondered what would happen if he threatened to move the team. It's really his last major trump card and while it would make him more vilified than he already is, if his product is good and exciting at some point - it could make dug in politicians soften their stance.

It's a long, long shot that he would do it but I can't rule it out.

What do you think of the RFK Stadium site apparently not an option? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

