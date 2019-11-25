Redskins
Beers & Jeers on a Victory Monday!

ChrisRussell

With the Redskins achieving a "Victory Monday" celebration on a winning Sunday at FedExField, it's time to honor some contributors that may not be in the headlines. 

We also must point out some that need to step up their game to help the Redskins win more. 

It's time to debut a new feature right here on "Redskins Maven" we're going to call "Beers and Jeers" that I'd like to do every week after a game as way to talk about the game in a different context. 

So let's serve up some frosty ones in a huge solo cup because glass is the enemy. 

Beers:

Cole Holcomb: He was all over the field with a team-leading 13 tackles and a sack off the right edge of the defense. They say speed kills and Holcomb has that. 

Fabian Moreau: Two interceptions, including one that sealed the victory. The first one on a deep ball up the sideline was more impressive because of the ball-tracking nature of it. Clearly seems more comfortable outside than in, which should give the Redskins the direction they need. 

Jon Bostic: Constantly around the ball and knifing through the line of scrimmage. Only four tackles but he was noticeable all day. 

Landon Collins: 10 tackles, 2nd on the team for the day including a really nice run scrape tackled behind the line of scrimmage. Still doesn't make enough game-changing plays but didn't let anything behind the secondary on Sunday. 

Terry McLaurin: The young stud was open all day and did the best he could with an inaccurate day from Dwayne Haskins. His catch on third-down late set up the Redskins for the game-winning field goal, came on another off-target throw by Haskins but McLaurin did a wonderful job and the Redskins converted on the money down, something they've struggled for years on. 

Greg Manusky: Fairly aggressive game plan. Putting Moreau on the outside for Norman helped. More of Jimmy Moreland was nice to see. Good design on the Holcomb sack and won a game without Daron Payne the entire way and Ryan Kerrigan in the end. 

Nate Kaczor: The Redskins special teams coordinator this year. 'Nuff said. They don't win unless they are special in this area. 

Dustin Hopkins & Steven Sims Jr.: The Redskins got their first kickoff return for a touchdown in four years. They need it because of their atrocious passing offense and terrible average starting field position. Hopkins had ice in his veins. Would have been so easy (and typical) of the Redskins to miss one of those two huge kicks at the end. 

Jeers:

Morgan Moses: Got pushed back into Haskins lap on the first series forcing a sack and turnover. The Redskins have not been able to run the ball the last two-and-a-half games. They cannot survive long-term without an ability to run. 

Brandon Scherff: A false start yesterday. Seemingly, a big penalty every game. Nobody's perfect. Many think Scherff is "great" but I think he's good with occasional dominance. He needs to be dominant to get the money his agent surely wants. 

Jeremy Sprinkle: A false start penalty right after Scherff. Watch the damn ball. One catche on two targets for four yards and there was no help to be found in the running game for the Redskins only option at tight end. 

Dwayne Haskins: A terrible first three quarters plus does not get erased by what happened on the final two drives. Those weren't perfect, but he showed some moxie. The "selfie celebration" is what the world is talking about. That's not the media's fault, that's something that young "Simba" whatever that is, has to fix. 

Bruce Allen: It would be an awesome Thanksgiving if Bruce would just do what he really should do. More on that this week. 

Did I miss anyone? Please contribute on our community pages so we can hear from you! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

