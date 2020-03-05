Bostic Back?

It appears that Jon Bostic could be coming back to the Washington Redskins, answering one of the more unheralded questions of the offseason.

Who is going to man the "Mike" linebacker spot in the new 4-3 of Jack Del Rio and Ron Rivera?

For that matter, who is going to line up at the other two starting spots as well, the SAM and WILL?

About ten days ago, I was first told that there was mutual interest between the Redskins and Bostic to make something happen.

The timeframe for such discussions were not immediately known at that time but it was certainly an encouraging sign.

Now - we have some reported progress.

Bostic is smart. He still can run and he's a leader on a still young, inconsistent defense.

Last year, per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Bostic had 79 solo tackles and 24 assists, along with an interception in his first year with the Redskins.

Per PFF's Premium Statistics package, Bostic played 1,031 snaps while being charted at five different linebacking positions and playing a mix of both the left and right side with 130 snaps coming at what they list purely as their "MLB" position.

Overall, Bostic did not grade out overly well according to PFF with only a 56.4/100.0 composite defensive grade with a 50.7 run defense mark, 62.5 in coverage and 72.7 overall in tackling.

Again, not great but he was far from a problem and overall was solid, playing with a mix of rookies and young players like Cole Holcomb for the most part.

Bostic allowed 52 receptions on 66 targets per PFF Premium for 502 receiving yards, a 9.7 average and 284 yards-after-the-catch - which is obviously not what you want ideally but there were so many coverage issues last year, it's hard to know what was scheme vs. Bostic alone.

PFF also charged him with three touchdowns allowed and a 107.2 NFL passer rating against. He was charged with 11 missed tackles as well.

Again, not great but when you consider what he had to deal with - it could have been a lot worse.

Bostic quickly picked up the system last year when he was signed days after Reuben Foster went down for the season and was a positive influence inside the building.

It appears that Bostic will play the "Mike" and Cole Holcomb will get a starting spot on the outside, probably the "Will" but that the Redskins will have at least one starting position up for grabs on the linebacker level, assuming Bostic officially returns.

If he does, it answers a huge question.

