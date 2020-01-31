RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Brady to Redskins Makes Plenty of Sense

RickSnider

Tom Brady is reportedly on the Washington Redskins’ free agent buy list. And, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

The six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is a free agent. It seems shocking Brady and the New England Patriots would part, but then Johnny Unitas left the Baltimore Colts, Peyton Manning departed the Indianapolis Colts and even Joe Montana didn’t finish with the San Francisco 49ers. Hey, it happens.

WEEI's Dale Arnold reported 11 teams are interested in Brady, including the New York Jets and Giants plus the Redskins. The strongest rumors have been the Los Angeles Chargers where a Hollywood career after football plus new options for his supermodel wife Gisele along are possible. The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins are supposedly interested, too.

Washington seems a long shot. Brady surely wants to go to a contender and Washington is a few years from that. At 42, Brady doesn’t have that time. But then, none of the teams linked to him are truly a passer away from the Super Bowl and few top-tier teams are missing a passer. Throw in the market is flooded with big-name passers like Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers and Brady may have to reconsider his options.

If money is Brady’s No. 1 priority, nobody outbids Dan Snyder. The Redskins owner overpays without limits. He has even bid against himself over the years.

Snyder desperately needs to regain fans after three straight years of heavily losing them along with games. The team was outnumbered by visiting fans every game last season at FedEx Field. But think if Brady was playing for the burgundy and gold. Fans would flock to see a living legend. The stands would once more cheer for the Redskins. Brady might mean 30,000 more fans per game. He’d be worth the insane salary.

Could the Redskins really afford Brady under the salary cap? The Redskins would likely cut cornerback Josh Norman to save $12 million and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan for $11 million and there’s always offensive tackle Trent Williams’ holdout and tight end Jordan Reed’s medical status to resolve.

The Redskins can afford Brady and, in many ways, can’t afford not to have a major drawing card. Maybe taking defensive force Chase Young draws some fans, but nothing outdraws quarterbacks. Snyder needs to sell those $50 parking passes.

What happens to Dwayne Haskins if Brady arrives? He clearly wasn’t ready as a rookie despite a little success against bad teams late last season. Let him sit on the bench another year or two and learn from the master. The downside would two years of Brady makes Haskins nearly a free agent by the time the team might use him. Any first-rounder that barely plays for the first three years is a bust, but then Snyder can always blame departed president Bruce Allen for it.

Ultimately, the Redskins getting Brady is mostly a fantasy pick. It’s improbable, but maybe Snyder’s unlimited budget and a hard sell by new coach Ron Rivera can convince Brady to play in Washington where he’d be the team’s best passer in a half century since Sonny Jurgensen played.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Olsen is Free...The Redskins need a Tight End!

It almost makes too much sense. A 34-year old still productive tight end is available who happens to have been coached by the same staff in Washington, which has a huge need.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Theismann: "Don't even consider a thought, a phone call!"

Joe says NO! Don't do it. Don't make a call and just "hang up" if/when teams call the Redskins about Chase Young and the No. 2 overall pick.

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

Riverboat Ron on the Sell the Redskins Super Circuit

Ron Rivera made the rounds on Thursday at the Super Bowl. Preaching his message, revealing some insight on how he plans to revive the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Some positive progression & numbers from Dwayne Haskins. https://twitter.com/PFF_NickAkridge/status/1222928232636469251?s=19

Chris Russell

McCaffrey on Rivera: "A heck of a leader and a gritty guy."

You can't find anyone that has anything bad to say about Ron Rivera. Certainly not his former stud running back, Christian McCaffrey.

Chris Russell

Two Years Ago - The Redskins & Chiefs Danced with a Deal. A Disaster once again for Washington.

A trade that changed the course of two NFL franchises for several years to come. The Super Bowl is loaded with plenty of Washington Redskins flavor.

Chris Russell

Radio speculation at its finest right here! https://twitter.com/BackAftaThis/status/1222705303164157952?s=09

Chris Russell

McLaurin Finishes Out of the Money

Fan voting can often be fickle. Sometimes it's right. Sometimes it can be woefully wrong. This might be the case for a post season award for rookies.

Chris Russell

Chase(ing) a Trade?

Should the Redskins stay at No. 2 and select Chase Young or should they "chase" filling multiple holes via a trade?

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

People -- handle your alcohol a lot better than this. Good grief. Also, go to work. https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1222710949024542720

Chris Russell