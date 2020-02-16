Brady to the Raiders, Carr to the Redskins?

The NFL world and hot stove is starting to bubble over already and we're not even in Indianapolis for the scouting combine.

Could Tom Brady leave New England as some have thought he could and would (myself included) and the holier than thou GOAT winds up in Sin City?

That's the buzz from Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the long-time NFL journalist who is the father of Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Las Vegas = Raiders = Tom Brady? Holy $% & !

Who knows what will happen, but just remember that if Brady signs with the Raiders and quite honestly, even if he doesn't, every indication in the world is that Jon Gruden does not love Derek Carr.

It's kind of the same feel I get when it comes to the current Redskins brass and Dwayne Haskins.

They like him. He's fine. They may not love him. They don't really know him. They know of him. Good and bad. They don't KNOW him.

Some coaching staffs are patient and willing to wait out trial and error. Some are not. I get the sense that Ron Rivera's staff is not going to be very patient.

You may remember what we wrote in late January based on a prediction piece for quarterbacks in 2020 from Jason LaCanfora.

Now we dig a little deeper in our video analysis of the situation.

We also point out the Jack Del Rio - Derek Carr connection and now we all wonder.

What will happen with Brady? What to make of the Raiders? How about the Patriots? And does it mean anything at all for the Redskins?

The answers are to come...Stay tuned!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.