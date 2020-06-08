Breer: NFL Camps Could be Open Around July 15th

In the past, he Redskins were not allowed to open training camp until two weeks before their first preseason game to be in compliance with the old rules of the collective bargaining agreement, but that has been altered.

The new rule per Albert Breer of The MMQB reads like this: "The new CBA dictates that teams can report 47 days before their first regular season game (a change from the old 14-day rule), meaning the report date for most teams would be July 28."

The Redskins first preseason game is scheduled for Saturday August 15th against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField.

Per Breer on Monday morning:

MMQB: Why Goodell Responded; Boyer Revisits Kaepernick Advice The NFL staffers who played a part in Roger Goodell's video. Plus, Nate Boyer checks in to discuss his advice for Colin Kaepernick three years ago and the way that message is often forgotten. And how the Broncos got such a large contingent together to march this weekend.

If you didn't click through - here are some bullet points..

• Per one source to Breer - “minicamps are dead.” The end date for offseason programs, which was negotiated between the NFL and NFLPA is scheduled for June 26, allowing players under normal circumstances another month of vacation.

• As Breer points out, there's an idea that some players could return to team facilities before June 26th, such as rookies and newly signed veterans.

The problem is this: For the Redskins, everyone is new because they are new to the coaching staff.

• Breer also pointed out the lack of rookie contract signings so far. Since the 2011 CBA went into place, most rookie deals were completed within weeks of the draft, with notable exceptions.

This year per Breer in The MMQB, "just 51 of 255 draft picks (20%) and only two first-rounders were signed by June 1. At the same juncture last year, 204 draft picks, including 20 first-rounders were under contract."

•The joint committee on health and safety is recommending an acclimation period before camp. As Breer points out, the "new CBA builds in a five-day acclimation period."

Breer says the NFL "has floated the idea of an earlier report date closer to the middle of July."

The acclimation period in the past was three days before pads but there's no way the NFL can risk asking players to practice at even 75% speed for at least a couple of days, so the acclimation period might need to be longer.

Or earlier.

Here's what the official NFL operations manual says about this issue:

"Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies beginning seven days prior to the club’s earliest permissible mandatory reporting date for veteran players.

Veteran players (defined as a player with at least one pension-credited season) other than quarterbacks or “injured players” (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may report to a club’s preseason training camp no earlier than 15 days prior to the club’s first scheduled preseason game or July 15, whichever is later."

If I'm reading this correctly, "no earlier than 15 days prior to the club's first scheduled preseason game would be August 1st for veterans, which falls in line with the old 14-day rule.

However, for rookies, including Chase Young - it seems that there would be a chance for the Redskins to open camp on a soft acclimation period about a week before that.

So we have an issue here of what supersedes what?

If we're going by the new CBA - the Redskins can open camp on July 28th. If we're going based on the current NFL public guidelines they can't until August 1st.

Either way, this needs to be sorted out and I would strongly suggest that the Redskins take advantage of the rookie rule no matter when the actual starting date is.

Here's another set of wacky procedures and rules just released by the NFL to teams on Monday afternoon.

Honestly, I have no idea how the Redskins are going to do this distancing. During the regular season, it might be doable.

With a 90-man roster, I simply have no clue. Redskins Park is not built for an expanded roster to begin with and certainly not with these health and safety orders.

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.