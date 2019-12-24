RedskinsMaven
Breer: "Redskins have kicked around the idea of hiring an Excutive Vice Preside of Football Operations"

Chris Russell

Albert Breer is the Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist for The MMQB, a chief part of SI.com & our NFL league wide coverage. 

When he says something, it carries weight.

At about the 12:30 minute mark of this Periscope video from Monday night, an exhausted Breer talked about the Redskins front office. (H/T @J_Row14)

Breer, when asked about the Redskins potential short-term future said: “I’ve actually heard the Redskins have kicked around the idea of hiring an Executive Vice President of Football Operations, someone in that sort of role, to oversee everything. I don’t know whether they’ll go through with it. Going through with it would mean probably firing Bruce Allen. But I’ve heard they’ve at least kicked it around.”

On one hand, this is good validation of a lot of things I've heard and we've reported on. 

On the other hand, the one question I have is this: If the Redskins bring in an Executive Vice President of Football Operations - it could allow for Bruce Allen to stay in his "President" role and not be fired, forced to resign or retire. 

In other words, if the person the Redskins choose to hire as EVP of Football Ops doesn't have enough juice or doesn't demand that Allen be removed, Allen could have a soft landing while the Redskins spin forward the narrative that everything is going to be better. 

Only it's not and nobody should believe that it would be because anyone working under Bruce is subject to the grand emperor's wishes.  

Breer says "going through with it would mean probably firing Bruce Allen" but that's not definite. Obviously. 

A candidate with any authority is not going to be willing to be sub-servant to Allen and Dan Snyder. One is tough enough. Two is impossible to take. 

If this scenario unfolds as it did in 2015 when Allen and the Redskins hired Scot McCloughan, you can almost surely scratch Urban Meyer and Louis Riddick off your wish list and probably start looking at an in-house choice like Doug Williams or Kyle Smith. Or you could start scouring the former GM list where nobody is ringing their phone. 

DeAngelo Hall has to be considered a potential choice, considering the recent narrative. 

One other name that I've always wondered about? Pat Kirwan. Currently a SIRIUSXM NFL host and a very good friend of Allen. He doesn't have that many left, so I wonder if that would be something he would consider. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. 

