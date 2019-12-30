Bruce Allen FIRED!

After ten years and a couple of weeks, 100 + losses and countless disasters, Bruce Allen has been fired by the Washington Redskins and Dan Snyder.

Per a team statement released just after 7 AM:

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization. Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

The original thought based on several reports was that Allen would be shifted to lead the stadium development plan. Perhaps we should have seen this coming based on appearances Sunday night in Arlington.

Or maybe it was a (3-13) season?

Instead, he's completely OUT per Snyder in the statement and it goes beyond saying, as we've covered from start to finish here, that this is the right move and correct decision.

