An early Christmas present of hope and dreams was dropped upon Washington Redskins fans on Saturday morning.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network dropped this nugget for everyone to digest while still stuck in your tryptophan coma.

Garafolo emphasized that "everything is up for evaluation" and even when the host asked about that not including Bruce Allen's job, Garafolo re-emphasized that Allen's job is officially in jeopardy.

He added "Dan Snyder understands something drastic needs to change."

Garafolo is an excellent reporter and every Redskins fan should be hopeful that Allen's time is over.

He has simply done a terrible job managing the Redskins as they close in on 100 losses during his ten years of leadership.

The only part that I would take any issue with is when Garafolo said "for the first time" that they are evaluating Bruce Allen's role.

My understanding and sources have told me repeatedly over the last two years that Dan Snyder and minority owners have grown increasingly frustrated and angry at times with Allen's leadership and were at least considering his employment status at times last season.

Especially after the team hired now former business executive Brian Lafemina before firing him and his crew in late December, which theoretically re-asserted Allen's power. It also led to a mass exodus of employees because nobody that I know of has any faith at all in Allen's reign.

Ian Rapoport of the same outlet followed up with another layer.

My belief is that Allen will "retire" from his post at or around the end of the season so that the Redskins can avoid the "mutually part ways" press release.

Dan Snyder and Allen are friends. They enjoy plenty of cocktails together and the Allen name is an important part of the legacy of the franchise. It's already largely been ruined but to fire Allen, would put a permanent stain on that legacy, in the eyes of some.

Season's Greetings Redskins fans. You may all get your wish.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.