Allen Done in Charge of Football Ops?

Chris Russell

Bruce Allen could be in his final hours as the man in charge of football operations, per a report by J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.


Redskins Maven has not been able to confirm the story independently but Finlay is an excellent reporter and wouldn't put a story of this magnitude out flippantly.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network all but confirmed it as well. 

As we've said multiple times in this space & for the last several years, owner Dan Snyder has been furious at times with Allen & his lack of leadership during his decade of destruction.

It appears that 100 plus losses in just over ten years is enough but will it be a complete ouster? 

Finlay's initial reporting did not specifically mention that Allen won't be retained in a non-football manner.

However, a report from 106.7 The FAN's Grant Paulsen appears to clear that up. 

This is essentially what I reported back in April 2018 on 106.7 The FAN, when I said in part: 

"Bruce isn't going to get fired outright. He's going to get reassigned to head the stadium authority, from what it was described to me, or the stadium development team and Dan's other businesses."

We will have coverage throughout the weekend. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. 

