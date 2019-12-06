Bruce & the Boys Still Have a Shot!

The Redskins are still alive and kicking. Gasping for air, but they still have a chance.

The Chicago Bears beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field to hand the Cowboys their third consecutive loss. The final was 31-24.

While they are a complete mess and the clock is more than ticking on Jason Garrett as the Cowboys dropped to (6-7), the Redskins at (3-9) just have to win in Green Bay to extend their playoff hopes for at least one more day.

If the Eagles then were to lose to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, the Redskins would be alive (still) heading into a Week 15 matchup at home with Philadelphia.

