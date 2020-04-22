Burning Redskins Rumors

The Redskins and Head Coach Ron Rivera are largely at the center of the NFL Draft and here is every legitimate report or rumor that we can find.

1. The Redskins are still fielding calls but apparently one team is zeroing in:

My Spin: I have no idea what team this is. It's easy to speculate Miami. My sense is that is the only team the Redskins would be willing to do business with. We wrote about some other possibilities late Tuesday night including the Raiders.

2. As we've reported multiple times in this space this week, a Trent Williams deal is drawing closer.

My Spin: Nothing in this surprises me. If they can't/don't get a deal done, that would be the only thing that would be a shocker. Then it would get really interesting.

3. The Redskins are taking control of the Trent Williams situation this week, as they should.

My Spin: Some (many?) in the NFL feel that Vince Taylor has done a poor job in this entire situation. The price for Williams has dropped somewhat significantly from what I've heard in terms of his demands, because everyone knows that Williams was looking for the sun and the moon. Again, a problem many feel was caused by his agent.

4. O.J. Howard could be/should be a Redskin?

My Spin: Ohhh we didn't know for sure that these talks happened but it makes all the sense in the world, as we wrote last week for a Redskins - Howard reunion.

This is great information from Jenna Laine, who does a terrific job covering the Bucs.

The other thing that is interesting is that the Bucs are apparently more focused on drafting a tackle instead of trading for a veteran like Williams.

I wish someone had exposed this very issue. Oh wait somebody already did. In detail.

5. I have no idea what to make about this one but could it be true?

My Spin: I know the Redskins struck out on a veteran high-priced receiver (Amari Cooper) but I want ZERO to do with Odell Beckham Jr. in the Redskins organization. They are better prepared to deal with him now, but I'm not sure if anyone truly has a handle on him, no matter what the jockstrap sniffers on twitter like to say.

