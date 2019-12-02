Callahan: "I see a player continuing to emerge!"

Redskins interim coach met with the media on Monday afternoon as normal.

In case you missed it LIVE, here you go:

Now for what he said: Callahan talked about Dwayne Haskins showing "a lot of progress" with his footwork being aligned and that also allowed him to be confident in scrambling a few times. He specifically credited offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and Quarterbacks coach, Tim Rattay.

Callahan feels that both Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson have that explosiveness and pointed out (correctly) that having Chris Thompson back gives the Redskins three smart backs.

"I see a player continuing to emerge." on Guice.

Callahan pointed out that the Carolina Panthers brought a lot of different looks and "dog" blitzes that coaches and the offensive line picked up. Specifically from Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson.

On Nate Orchard: "Everybody's looking for something different" and pointed out that as 3-4 outside linebacker, not everyone is a fit.

On not giving up down 14-0: "You can easily panic....I thought Kevin (O'Connell) did a great job with staying patient with the run."

On a sloppy end to the first half: "We were right at midfield with three timeouts," and they wanted to milk the clock to get three points. "The sack was really hurt us." Dustin Hopkins had a blocked field goal. "I thought we managed it really well."

On his implementation plan: "The challenge was taking our practice execution and making it a game day reality."

Points out that Haskins' "calmness" paid off against a ferocious pass rush.

