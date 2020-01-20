Callahan in Cleveland?

RedskinsMaven
Bill Callahan, who did a pretty good job keeping the Redskins competitive down the stretch after an (0-5) start, is about to go from one horribly dysfunctional franchise to another. 

Callahan, inherits a strong running game for the most part with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, along with guard Joel Bitonio, who is very good. 

A new head coach in Kevin Stefanski along with Baker Mayfield and weapons like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. 

I think this is a good spot for Callahan. It's very unlikely Stefanski wouldn't be given anything less than two years. 

Cleveland and Mayfield can benefit from a physical, dominant running game and for Callahan, he can return to relative anonymity. 

I don't know why Redskins fans didn't like him. 

Yes he ran a lot. Kevin O'Connell and Callahan were not on the same page. Jay Gruden and Callahan were very different personalities and often clashed behind the scenes. 

However, Callahan loosened the reigns when Dwayne Haskins was ready. Not before. He majored in what the Redskins did successfully, which was run the ball. 

He minored in what the Redskins could not do consistently for the first four or five games of the Dwayne Haskins era, which was to pass. 

In other words, Callahan did what Jay Gruden often  forgot about. He always wanted to run his system and his attack, regardless of opponent or resources. Callahan knew the Redskins had no chance against Buffalo, the Jets, Lions and even the Panthers and Packers by being a pass first offense. 

So I liked Callahan. You don't have to. His thought process made sense to me, even if the results often did not. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

