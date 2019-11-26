Redskins
Callahan Loves Cole!

ChrisRussell

Cole Holcomb's first sack in his NFL career came near the end of a terrific first half for the Redskins defense on Sunday. 

It was part of a 19-16 win in the end but the Lions only had six points going to the break.

Sure, Holcomb was unblocked and had a free run to Jeff Driskel but the Lions quarterback certainly had some impressive athleticism to escape the pocket and move. 

He also led the Redskins in tackles with 13 on the day. 

Holcomb, a fifth-round rookie out of North Carolina appears to be another nice find by Kyle Smith, the Redskins director of college scouting. 

He looks like he's about 13 years old when you first see him. But he's not playing like a teenager.  

Bill Callahan on Cole Holcomb Mon Post DET

Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan saluting inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan, who is in his first year with Washington this year. 

Ryan was courted by Jay Gruden a few years ago to interview for the vacant defensive coordinator spot. He didn't get it but when the Redskins had a coaching vacancy this past winter after Kirk Olivadotti left for Green Bay, Gruden and the Skins were able to secure Ryan, who was out of football. 

If he's done as good of a job with Holcomb as Callahan pointed out and that is hard to dispute, along with the continued solid play of Jon Bostic and the development of Shaun Dion Hamilton, it could stand to reason that Ryan would be in the running for the expected defensive coordinator vacancy this winter. 

A couple of more games like Sunday from Holcomb, Bostic and Hamilton might just seal that deal, especially if Callahan is the permanent head coach. 

Oh and don't forget that Reuben Foster is expected to come back next year and this is a group that subtracted their top tackler (Mason Foster) and Zach Brown, who somehow was the Redskins highest graded player, per PFF, in 2018.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

