Case in Cleveland, Redskins need a Vet

The Washington Redskins are without a veteran quarterback once again. A team that has started six different quarterbacks in the last two years simply cannot risk fate.

They probably will but they really need to think straight here. Or they'll trust that Alex Smith will be ready to go even though that's hard to count on.

They desperately need a healthy veteran quarterback and pronto.

Why? Dwayne Haskins was hurt in two-of-the-last-three games he played and missed the last game of the season.

Not to mention, every indication is that Ron Rivera, Scott Turner and Kyle Smith have major questions about Haskins, as they should.

They don't need a "J.A.G." like Colt McCoy, who they've had or Case Keenum, who they lost to Cleveland.

The Redskins certainly do not need to waste the No. 2 pick on a talented, injury prone quarterback in the draft.

What they need is a proven veteran that can not only fill in, but could actually start. Not because you have no choice but because the player is actually better than what you have.

Maybe this guy might be a possibility?

Many of you will dismiss it, but remember what we wrote about two weeks ago and what Matthew Berry of ESPN went hard with.

Of course, Tom Brady is available.

Chase Daniel signed with the Lions leaving the Bears. A.J. McCarron is staying with Houston. Marcus Mariota appears to be joining the Vegas Raiders. Teddy Bridgewater appears close to inking a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Matt Moore is a possible option. He's been with Kansas City. Brett Hundley is also available. Impressed? How about Josh McCown?

Of course, Jameis Winston is available but if you the recent video where he could have had 50 interceptions last year, you might want to just forget about that.

While you're thinking about all of this and if you're feeling the itch - watch this:

What do you think Redskins fans? Who would you want as a veteran quarterback for the Redskins? Sign up and comment below!

