Washington Football
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Chairman Grijalva on RFK Site: “It's hard to want to help an owner who to be dragged kicking & screaming.."

Alan Lepore

With the Washington Football Club making it official that their current moniker will be retired once the new name has gone through the legal hoops that owner Daniel Snyder has to jump through, one can now officially wonder, “What about the RFK site?”

It has been reported over the past couple of weeks that the name change is a good first step in Congress per Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and that the ship may have sailed with the D.C. city council.

I reached out to the Chairman of the House Natural Resources (HNR) Committee Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) if he would approve of the federal land to be used for a new stadium. His response:

“It’s hard to want to help an owner who had to be dragged kicking and screaming into dropping his plainly racist branding. That said, I would like to see the RFK site put to new and beneficial use. Any proposal to do that will have to protect the local environment and the interests of the taxpayers who own the site.”

His office also referred me to the press release that they sent out this morning.

In order for D.C. to use the federal land that RFK Stadium currently sits on, they need Congressional approval, because it is federal land. Congressman Grijalva, because he is the Chairman of the committee that oversees such decisions, can hold up any legislation that comes before him and decides what does and does not get voted on. No matter what the D.C. city council or mayor does as we have seen in the past.

Bottom line, it sounds like the city will have to present a robust package that is all inclusive in their bid to get the federal government to sign over the land. And that might not include a new stadium.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Alan Lepore joins our Washington NFL coverage while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Problem with Washington Choosing Warriors as Its New Name

Washington is expected to announce its new team name within the next 48 hours, with Warriors reportedly one of the leading candidates.

Chris Russell

by

SeabassWells

Latest Odds on New Name for Washington

Many possibilities exist for a new name of the Washington NFL franchise. Here's the latest odds and video analysis.

Chris Russell

by

doug-sila

Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - American Indians

Ol’ Ricky remembers when American Indians really played for this franchise. Plus, today’s video ponders a big question – can Redwolves boo?

RickSnider

Donnie Warren Reportedly Coming Home

Donnie Warren, a three-time Super Bowl champ is  reportedly coming home to the NFL franchise he started with.

Chris Russell

A list of potential and pending trademarks

Chris Russell

New Statement from Washington NFL Team

A new statement from the Washington NFL Team has confirmed a name and logo change is coming

Chris Russell

Reports: Washington to Announce Name to Change Monday

A day that many never thought would happen is here. On Monday, per multiple reports, the team is expected to make it official.

Chris Russell

Santos and Mann II Reportedly Out of Pro Personnel

Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith have reportedly relieved Alex Santos and Richard Mann II who headed the Pro Personnel department of their duties.

Chris Russell

FedExField The Worst?

Chris Russell

If it's the Washington Warriors - just remember...Marquette

Chris Russell