Chase Chatting it up!

The man that almost everyone has penciled in at No. 2 to the Redskins and many believe is the best player in the NFL Draft is meeting with the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

After mentioning that he had deleted his twitter - which I'm not sure that he has - Young was asked specifically about Ron Rivera and the Redskins.

"I let the process play itself out," Young told the crew on CBS Sports HQ. "At the end of the day, it's god's plan. A lot of times, when people have mock drafts and things like that, they never end up to be like that."

Young continued on to say "I never really looked at a mock draft or take it too serious."

That's good! He shouldn't. Mock drafts mean a whole lot of nothing. Especially at this point before free agency and everything still to come.

Young could go anywhere from No. 1 through at worse No. 3 in any reasonable scenario. As we have mentioned over and over, he is not a lock for the Redskins in any way.

Back to the point of twitter, a lot of young men entering the NFL in this class and in recent years would be well served to NOT get involved with that.

I am on twitter because of the type of job I have. Twitter is not necessary or a good thing for any player. Period.

I've found the less I am on twitter or any kind of social media, the more productive I am and the more peace I have in my life.

Young is not working out for NFL teams this week but is doing the interviews and measurements.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.