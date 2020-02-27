RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Chase Chatting it up!

Chris Russell

The man that almost everyone has penciled in at No. 2 to the Redskins and many believe is the best player in the NFL Draft is meeting with the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. 

After mentioning that he had deleted his twitter - which I'm not sure that he has - Young was asked specifically about Ron Rivera and the Redskins. 

"I let the process play itself out," Young told the crew on CBS Sports HQ. "At the end of the day, it's god's plan. A lot of times, when people have mock drafts and things like that, they never end up to be like that."

Young continued on to say "I never really looked at a mock draft or take it too serious."

That's good! He shouldn't. Mock drafts mean a whole lot of nothing. Especially at this point before free agency and everything still to come. 

Young could go anywhere from No. 1 through at worse No. 3 in any reasonable scenario. As we have mentioned over and over, he is not a lock for the Redskins in any way. 

Back to the point of twitter, a lot of young men entering the NFL in this class and in recent years would be well served to NOT get involved with that. 

I am on twitter because of the type of job I have. Twitter is not necessary or a good thing for any player. Period. 

I've found the less I am on twitter or any kind of social media, the more productive I am and the more peace I have in my life. 

Young is not working out for NFL teams this week but is doing the interviews and measurements. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Capanomics for Redskins

The Redskins have plenty of room to spend in free agency. The key? Not spending it on players that are quick failures. A problem with the previous regime.o5

Chris Russell

by

Cal732g

Rivera Continues to Make a Great Impression

From the 'not everyone is going to care about this department' - Ron Rivera has been on a goodwill tour representing the Redskins and is making huge strides to win a lot of football fans over.

Chris Russell

From Tuesday - Locked on Redskins full POD previewing the Scouting Combine/Redskins. From Monday - Doug Williams on Dwayne & updating Trent - Locked on Redskins POD

Chris Russell

Redskins to Meet with Joe Burrow AND Tua

We've been talking about all of the possibilities for weeks while everyone else while everyone was refusing to believe that the Redskins could take Joe Burrow at No. 2. Now - the truth is revealed.

Chris Russell

Snider: "Tasking" for Tua?

Rick Snider on the Tua rise which benefits the Redskins is more than one way.

RickSnider

Jerry Juedy, perhaps best WR in draft did a weird thing.

Chris Russell

Redskins Make Trade for NFL Draft - 20 Years ago Today

20 years ago, February 26th, the Redskins took a swing for the fences. It worked and it didn't. Now they face a decision to hold serve or let another team try and strike gold!

IvanLambert

Kyle Smith Speaks

Kyle Smith, the No. 2 football man in the Redskins organization, spoke Tuesday at the NFL Combine. What did you miss?

Chris Russell

Josh Norman to Pay the Bills?

The Redskins did the right thing. A move they should have made a year ago by letting go of Josh Norman. His former coach Ron Rivera didn't want him but the Panthers North might.

Chris Russell

Tua to Meet With Redskins

Tua Tagovailoa is meeting with the Washington Redskins this week at the scouting combine. The question is this? Due diligence or genuine interest?

Chris Russell