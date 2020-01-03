Chase is Chasing the Dream!

First it was Dwayne Haskins. Then it was Terry McLaurin. Could Chase Young be far behind in the pipeline from Columbus to Washington and the reloading Ron Rivera led Redskins?

He played at DeMatha Catholic as his prep school and now seems poised to be the No. 2 overall pick unless the Bengals do the unexpected and bypass Joe Burrow by taking a franchise changing pass rusher.

As you know, the Redskins sit at No. 2 and largely control the draft unless the Bengals do what almost nobody is expecting.

What will the Redskins do? We have nearly four months to try and answer that question.

Remember - new Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio had Julius Peppers way back in Carolina and more recently selected Von Miller when he was the Broncos defensive leader. Each time with the No. 2 overall pick, just for symmetry.

Brad Mills USA Today

However, when you have Jon Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan (for now) and more, you could be tempted to trade down to get more picks and value at other need positions like left tackle and cornerback, while picking back up the second-round pick that you no longer have because of the Sweat deal last April.

