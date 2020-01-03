RedskinsMaven
Chase is Chasing the Dream!

Chris Russell

First it was Dwayne Haskins. Then it was Terry McLaurin. Could Chase Young be far behind in the pipeline from Columbus to Washington and the reloading Ron Rivera led Redskins?

He played at DeMatha Catholic as his prep school and now seems poised to be the No. 2 overall pick unless the Bengals do the unexpected and bypass Joe Burrow by taking a franchise changing pass rusher. 

As you know, the Redskins sit at No. 2 and largely control the draft unless the Bengals do what almost nobody is expecting. 

What will the Redskins do? We have nearly four months to try and answer that question. 

Remember - new Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio had Julius Peppers way back in Carolina and more recently selected Von Miller when he was the Broncos defensive leader. Each time with the No. 2 overall pick, just for symmetry. 

Jack Del Rio PC © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills USA Today

However, when you have Jon Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan (for now) and more, you could be tempted to trade down to get more picks and value at other need positions like left tackle and cornerback, while picking back up the second-round pick that you no longer have because of the Sweat deal last April. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Tress Way is a 2nd Team All-Pro!

Chris Russell

They have been very few and far between with the Redskins over the years and Dan Snyder regime, but occasionally, a squirrel finds a nut and in this case, that squirrel was Bruce Allen who along with others "found" Tress Way in 2014. The honors keep piling up!

Where do the Redskins Stand with KOC?

Chris Russell

The Redskins are still filling out their new coaching staff under Ron Rivera. On Friday morning, we got a little bit more of an update on the offensive side, the most key hire and situation at this point.

Chris Russell

The now infamous Ron Rivera jersey that wss missing from his press conference!

Chris Russell

Redskins getting some rookies ranked high! …

Chris Russell

A pretty humorous video & thread. Happy Thanksgiving!

Chris Russell

This makes me laugh, sad and feel vindication, all at the same time! Sorry Redskins players.

Riverboat Ron Lays Down the Law!

Chris Russell

It was his first press conference as Redskins head coach and you knew things were going to be different but you got a sense of just how different they will be with Ron Rivera.

Rivera's Culture Club

bmanning4

Ron Rivera isn't creating a culture. He's setting a culture that has been missing forever, because non-football men thought they were football savants and Club Jay ran astray.

Chris Russell

I know it was a disappointing injury filled year for Ebron, but the Redskins could strike early here…

Chris Russell

New Years' Resolutions for the NFL, including the Washington Redskins. Redskins right here: