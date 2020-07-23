Washington Football
Chase is Signed & Ready to Go

Chris Russell

There will be no concerns over a holdout of any sort for Chase Young and the Washington NFL team. 

They have struck a deal and Young is officially a NFL defensive end and back home.

With Young officially signing his rookie contract - the terms are as follows: 

So while you and I might go to the ATM later today and pull out a little cash or make a relatively small deposit, Young is straight CASH! 

He's getting over $22 million just today. That's a pretty good Thursday. 

Our own Bryan Manning profiled Young today in conjunction with his signing in our "Summer Spotlight" series. 

Young's signing means for right now (and it shouldn't be for long) that Khaleke Hudson is the only unsigned 2020 draft pick. 

