Chase Not Working Out in Indy

Chase Young, arguably (maybe?) the best player and talent in the upcoming NFL Draft is going to be in Indianapolis this week for the annual Scouting Combine but you won't see him break a sweat.

Normally - if I'm being honest - this would drive me insane. I've always argued if you have nothing to hide, why not show it?

In today's day and age, I just have to back down and realize that athletes have so much power and leverage.

Some can do whatever they want.

Chase Young is one of those talents. A few have it and most don't. Some shouldn't skip testing or evaluation but Young has nothing to gain and everything to potentially lose.

He's that good. He can call of his shots and there's not much I can say at this point to wag my finger at Young and say 'you should do this!'

That's what pure out-of-this world talent does for you. He doesn't have to do anything he doesn't want to do.

