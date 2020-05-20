RedskinsReport
Chase Tops the Top-25

Chris Russell

The Redskins selection of Chase Young made entirely too much sense. 

Now all he has to do is live up to the billing of being the man that everyone has hall-of-fame expectations for. 

That's all.

Not that lists mean much, but they're fun and Chase Young is featured very prominently in this one.

As in No. 1 on the Top-25 NFL rookies in the best position of success list. 

Obviously, he should be up there high. No. 1 is just icing on the cake but there's multiple reasons why he is and should be tops. 

He walks into a loaded defensive front that is dripping with first-round picks. 

Young does not have to do it all by himself and certainly cannot be over targeted by opponents. If he is, others will eat and have desert. 

He also gets the double bonus of a defensive minded head coach and an aggressive defensive coordinator in Jack Del Rio. 

Here's what NFL.com wrote up in case you didn't click through. 

"Widely considered the best player in the draft, Young joins a defensive line that was already loaded with former first-round picks in Jonathan Allen, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat. That talent is going to create opportunities for him and vice versa. NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah has likened the 6-5, 264-pound freak off the edge to Julius Peppers and Mario Williams. Enough said."

Yup. Just stay healthy and it's on! 

Redskins fans - do you believe Chase Young will be just good or simply dominant this year?  Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

