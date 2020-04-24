RedskinsReport
Chase Young is Coming Home!

Chris Russell

It's official!

Chase Young is a member of the Washington Redskins. 

He was selected No. 2 overall by Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith and an organization that more than earned the right to pick him after an awful (3-13) 2019 season. 

We will have continuing coverage throughout the night on our draft thread & live blog. 

This is a night that hopefully will help change the course of a proud but struggling franchise. 

Young is from PG County and now will get to play his home games in PG County at FedExField, joining Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin as recent Ohio State Redskins draft picks. 

Congratulations Redskins fans! 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

