Chase Young is Coming Home!

It's official!

Chase Young is a member of the Washington Redskins.

He was selected No. 2 overall by Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith and an organization that more than earned the right to pick him after an awful (3-13) 2019 season.

We will have continuing coverage throughout the night on our draft thread & live blog.

This is a night that hopefully will help change the course of a proud but struggling franchise.

Young is from PG County and now will get to play his home games in PG County at FedExField, joining Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin as recent Ohio State Redskins draft picks.

Congratulations Redskins fans!

