Coach Joe a Hall of Famer Again!

Chris Russell

An emotional Coach Joe Gibbs was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this weekend a year after losing his son, J.D. Gibbs and after winning another NASCAR Championship. 

Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera said that Gibbs played an integral role in him feeling comfortable with coming to the Redskins and showed his support for the Redskins and NASCAR legend. 

Gibbs is the only NASCAR and Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee and has now won eight major professional sports championships. 

Five with Joe Gibbs Racing and three with the Redskins. Throw in three Daytona 500 wins and two XFinity Series championship wins. 

Coach Gibbs just is a leader among men. The culture he has at Joe Gibbs Racing and had with the Redskins is what Washington is getting a healthy dose of with Rivera. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

