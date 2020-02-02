Congrats A-P!

Congratulations to Adrian Peterson who came away with a nice and well deserving honor on the night of 'NFL Honors" in Miami.

His new head coach, Ron Rivera, showed his admiration.

Peterson continues to show that he's different than the perception some had when he arrived here.

Some of that was created by the legal situation he was involved in. Some of that is a younger and dominant athlete, who is self-absorbed in greatness.

That's not the Adrian Peterson the media has seen and that I've had a chance to talk with a few times.

He's also more important than ever with Chris Thompson uncertain to return and Derrius Guice dealing with multiple injury issues over his first two years.

