Congrats A-P!

Chris Russell

Congratulations to Adrian Peterson who came away with a nice and well deserving honor on the night of 'NFL Honors" in Miami.

His new head coach, Ron Rivera, showed his admiration. 

Peterson continues to show that he's different than the perception some had when he arrived here. 

Some of that was created by the legal situation he was involved in. Some of that is a younger and dominant athlete, who is self-absorbed in greatness. 

That's not the Adrian Peterson the media has seen and that I've had a chance to talk with a few times. 

He's also more important than ever with Chris Thompson uncertain to return and Derrius Guice dealing with multiple injury issues over his first two years. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

News

Greg Olsen is Free...The Redskins need a Tight End!

It almost makes too much sense. A 34-year old still productive tight end is available who happens to have been coached by the same staff in Washington, which has a huge need.

Chris Russell

Smith Faced Amputation - Could Start

Alex Smith almost lost his leg. He's been slowly recovering and if you believe Ron Rivera - he could be the Redskins starting quarterback.

Chris Russell

32 Years ago - Doug Williams, Timmy Smith & the Redskins Made History!

Sunday January 31, 1988 was a great day in Redskins history and for the NFL. An epic win, a monumental moment and a crowning achievement.

Chris Russell

Guice on Rivera: "I feel like he's really going to turn things around here, for sure."

Derrius Guice is a man of the people. Now - he just has to figure out a way to stay healthy and to be a part of what Ron Rivera is doing to try and restore the glory.

Chris Russell

Theismann: "Don't even consider a thought, a phone call!"

Joe says NO! Don't do it. Don't make a call and just "hang up" if/when teams call the Redskins about Chase Young and the No. 2 overall pick.

Chris Russell

A Redskins Fan Needs You

When adults get sick, it sucks. When tragedy strikes it's awful. When a child in the prime of their life suffers, it breaks your heart. Especially when she's 11 & a Redskins fan.

IvanLambert

Brady to Redskins Makes Plenty of Sense

All sorts of rumors are running around. We're inching closer to free agency now that the calendar is turning to February. Could the Redskins be in on the GOAT?

RickSnider

Riverboat Ron on the Sell the Redskins Super Circuit

Ron Rivera made the rounds on Thursday at the Super Bowl. Preaching his message, revealing some insight on how he plans to revive the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Some positive progression & numbers from Dwayne Haskins. https://twitter.com/PFF_NickAkridge/status/1222928232636469251?s=19

Chris Russell

McCaffrey on Rivera: "A heck of a leader and a gritty guy."

You can't find anyone that has anything bad to say about Ron Rivera. Certainly not his former stud running back, Christian McCaffrey.

Chris Russell