Cooley Joining Rivera's Staff?

Chris Cooley has wanted to be on the Redskins coaching staff or in the front office for quite a while.

He's smart. He was certainly unique on the radio with his analysis and film breakdowns.

I've watched some film with him. I also hosted a weekly digital television show with Cooley for Redskins TV for the 2013 season.

I know how high his football IQ is and perhaps so does Ron Rivera.

From the just so you know department: Chuck Sapienza is currently the Director of Sports Programming for Entercom-owned, 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. He's also the Executive Producer for the Baltimore Orioles & Maryland Terrapins radio network.

In addition, he's my former boss, serving as the Vice President of Programming for ESPN 980 and the Executive Producer Redskins Radio Network, along with Navy Radio.

He also hired (in conjunction with the Redskins) Cooley to officially begin his full-time radio career as a daily talk show host and game analyst.

Just because Cooley broke down tape on the radio and has done so on television, does not make him a good coach, but I have no doubt he will be.

Considering how injured and bad the Redskins were at tight end last year, perhaps Rivera would be better served by bringing Cooley out of the booth and putting him on the field?

Redskins Maven & SI.com has reached out for confirmation to several individuals and those requests have not immediately been returned.

