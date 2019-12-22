Could Wade Wind Up in Washington?

Could Wade Phillips be out of a job in Los Angeles with the Rams sooner than later?

The Rams are on the verge of elimination from the playoff chase if they lose Saturday night to Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

Phillips, who reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Rams could be pushed out and/or maybe wants to get out and might be replaced by former Redskins defensive coordinator, Joe Barry.

Barry learned his craft under Phillips and was hired as the Rams linebackers coach by Sean McVay after the two departed Washington following a disappointing end to the 2016 season.

Barry was fired. McVay left on his own.

Barry was never as clueless as Redskins fans thought he was. He didn't have anywhere close to enough talent to make it work.

The Redskins have had significantly more talent the last two years under Greg Manusky and they are still a mess.

They can't stop the run in a lot of cases, they're terrible on third down and their communication and chemistry on the back-end is still a debacle.

Which brings us to this point: If Phillips becomes available - do the Redskins make a run at him considering whoever the new head coach is likely would have some level of security?

Phillips wanted to join the Redskins staff for 2015 as the defensive coordinator replacing Jim Haslett.

His son, Wes, was on the staff and he was around the Redskins a bunch that year after his run in Houston ended.

I would run into Phillips and his wife several times throughout that 2014 season at the Redskins team hotel.

Jay Gruden had very little interest in Phillips from what I was told. He wanted someone young and with a lot of energy. Phillips was viewed as old and cranky by some.

The Redskins did finally interview him, but it seemed like a lukewarm effort at best.

They hired one of his proteges, in Barry, who Gruden and Bruce Allen knew.

Following the 2016 season and after Phillips helped Denver win a Super Bowl in the 2015 season, he became available again.

There were more rumors but I kept wondering why anyone would think Phillips was going to choose Washington after they seemed very uninterested the first time and because I knew that Gruden was smitten with Manusky.

Phillips quickly jumped to the Rams which was part of McVay's plan and two years later they were in a Super Bowl together.

Would Phillips be interested this time around? Maybe?

The Redskins have not fired Manusky yet but that is completely expected. The head coach would have a significant if not a full say in who the coordinators are, so don't expect anything to happen any time soon.

It would make Redskins fans feel better and happy but as the Rams defense has proven - Phillips is good but he doesn't make any tackles or cover anybody.

His defenses have always featured studs. J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Bruce Smith, DeMarcus Ware. There are no studs like that in Washington.

However, for a little while at least, it would be one move that the organization could make that would make fans and critics take some notice.

