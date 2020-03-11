RedskinsReport
COVID-19 Cancels Rivera's Plans

Chris Russell

The Redskins and new Head Coach Ron Rivera will hold a press conference at 10 AM Thursday morning (ET) in Richmond at their training camp facility. 

The subject of the press conference is not exactly known but the Mayor of Richmond is expected to be in attendance. 

Rivera was scheduled to be at FedExField Thursday evening for another event, with high ranking fans but in the organization's first public reaction to COVID-19, Rivera and the Redskins cancelled the event. 

Considering the reaction just in the sports world, this is a very minor cancellation but it is an invite only event that could shed some light on how the Redskins and NFL are preparing to deal with this epidemic. 

RedskinsReport.com will be on hand in Richmond for coverage of Rivera's press conference on Thursday morning. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

