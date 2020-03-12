RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

COVID-19 Cancels Ron in Richmond

Chris Russell

Today was supposed to be a day and an opportunity for fans and media to hear directly from Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera a few days before free agency & the NFL's new league year started. 

His first - as more than just an influential head coach. Make no mistake. Rivera is Batman and Kyle Smith is Robin. 

Now, because of the coronavirus concerns and pandemic - both events are cancelled and a reschedule date is to be determined. 

We already knew on Wednesday afternoon about the event for premium Redskins fans in Landover, but late Wednesday night, a Redskins public relations spokesman informed members of the media that the event with Rivera and the Mayor of Richmond was cancelled as well. 

The Redskins (correctly) cited the non-stop moving target that is COVID-19 and the NBA suspending league operations as a completely understandable and correct explanation as to why this event was going to be cancelled. 

Does it suck from a football perspective? Of course. Would I have loved to pick Rivera's brain in person? Yes. 

Does anything really matter at this point? No. 

Extending this further - NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora put this tweet forward which certainly makes sense. 

As LaCanfora points out through his source: "Many think it only makes sense to bump league year and all events back a few weeks."

There's no telling what the NFL will do here, but it only seems reasonable at this point that they could temporarily table the NFL league year (free agency) back a week or maybe two. 

With the NBA suspending their operations, the NCAA banning all fans from their men's and women's tournaments and the NHL likely to follow suit - it's hard to imagine that the NFL is going to trot out their offseason Super Bowl next week when they don't have to. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rob Ryan Hammers Haskins?

Rob Ryan was only in Washington for a season as an inside linebackers coach. That doesn't mean he doesn't have an opinion or a story to tell.

Chris Russell

COVID-19 Cancels Rivera's Plans

The sports world is partially shutting down in many cities due to COVID-19 and now the Redskins have made a decision about an offseason event as a result.

Chris Russell

More Reports on Snyder's Role Emerge

This past weekend, RedskinsReport.com had one report clarifying Dan Snyder's role. Now another report from The MMQB has heard  a different perspective.

Chris Russell

No chance I would pay $20 Million for Trent

We try very hard to give you the absolute truth as we see it. That doesn't mean we're right but we refuse to always align with one side or the other. This is a perfect example.

Chris Russell

Tua On Track but the Redskins Should Avoid

The Redskins have interest in Tua Tagovailoa as they should. They should just make sure that their interest is controlled and more for window dressing than a shotgun marriage.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Rewinding on Redskins Free Agency Failures in 2000

The Redskins have hit some home runs in free agency. They've also struck out miserably, plenty of times. Ivan Lambert relives the 2000 crop and how patince could help Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith.

IvanLambert

by

ChrisRussell

Breer: Washington actually could take Tua

It's speculation season. Plenty are going to connect the Redskins to Tua Tagovailoa. Most still have Chase Young. Almost nobody else will be mentioned. Which means...

Chris Russell

Redskins Get an Extra Pick

The Redskins and the compensatory NFL draft pick formula aren't exactly the best of friends. Hopefully, with the news they received Tuesday, they can find their stud diamond in the rough.

Chris Russell

The Redskins get an extra pick!

Chris Russell

Breer: "Amari Cooper is one player to watch"

The Redskins have long been thought to be focused on the veteran free agent receiver market to compliment the three young guns. Could they be trying to hook a big fish?

Chris Russell