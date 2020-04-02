D-Hall Doesn't Know how Haskins Wins QB Job

DeAngelo Hall played and starred for the Washington Redskins for over a decade. He was one of the most interesting players I've ever covered and become friendly with.

As we all knew throughout the years, Hall was going to do whatever he wanted to do from a media perspective.

He joined NFL Network and now he's joined his colleague Bucky Brooks in essentially saying what was obvious and reality, when the Redskins acquired Kyle Allen, which is that Dwayne Haskins starting job is far from secure.

Hall went one step further.

This should not be a surprise to anyone that is paying attention. We wrote about it over the weekend. Brooks was pretty clear about his feelings and now Hall.

Allow me to say this: What happened last year (good and bad) is just a part of the overall decision and situation.

I have been hearing from plenty of Redskins fans that are (as usual) mad at the media for talking about this.

Your new head coach has simply given us no choice.

I don't believe the de facto general manager (Kyle Smith) was on board with drafting Haskins last year.

They acquired someone who started 12 games last year and who has been in the system for two years.

If you were setting the odds, who would you say is established as the favorite in this wacky offseason?

Even if we had a normal offseason program, Haskins would not be guaranteed to start the first day of training camp or week one of the season.

This has nothing to do with the media. It has everything to do with common sense and different people making the decisions they feel are best.

Again, I'll repeat: THE MEDIA HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS!

I will say this: In my opinion, the best thing for Haskins development will be for him to learn the terminology and system slowly without the pressure of playing week one after not having a traditional offseason.

Many will disagree with that and the book on Haskins is that he learns differently.

Here's the deal: If I'm Ron Rivera, Scott Turner and Kyle Smith - Haskins is not starting/playing for me until he has the new 'language' down stone cold. It's that simple.

Allen already does. That's half if not more of the battle.

Back to Hall - he already sees the writing on the wall, as does Brooks. So do I and that won't change. If you don't want to see it, that's on you.

