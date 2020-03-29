Dale Jr. Wants Chase Over Tua

NASCAR legend and enormous Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants the Redskins to take Chase Young instead of Tua Tagovailoa.

Earnhardt Jr. has always been viewed as savvy. He walked away from NASCAR still in his peak because of issues related to injury.

On the Dan Patrick Show, Earnhardt said:

“You have to worry about the injury and whether he can overcome that. Look, I am so far removed from it. Nobody but the insiders really know where’s Tua’s at physically. So the concern is that you take Tua and he doesn’t ever overcome that injury. Hips are serious deals, man. You don’t see a lot of guys come back from hip injuries and do well. But if we don’t draft him and he becomes this awesome player, that’s just a risk you take, and I’m willing to take that risk. "

Earnhardt is dead-on correct, but as we've continued to point out - it's not just one injury, a severe hip injury - it's a history, a track record of injuries with Tagovailoa that would worry me sick.

I just don't think he's ever going to be healthy for a 16-game season (17 soon) and maybe I'm wrong for expecting that, but at the quarterback position, durability is enormously important.

"Chase Young, he’s an awesome player," Earnhardt Jr. said. They’re talking about [how] he’s like a once-in-a-decade kind of player to be drafted for that position. With the other guys that we drafted on defense, especially defensive line, over the last several years, it would just make us really tough on the front line there.”

Correct. Correct and correct.

Here's the bottom line. Especially with Kyle Allen in the fold, it makes less than zero sense to draft Tua Tagovailoa unless you are so out and so done on Dwayne Haskins and I just don't know how Ron Rivera could be.

It's one thing to be next year. It's another this year. When you've seen him work in your offense, in your building and on your practice field, that's one thing.

Rivera hasn't seen that for his own eyes. Kyle Smith has -which is why I can't rule this scenario out but you're not drafting Tua and keeping Haskins at this point. No chance.

Earnhardt is correct. The Redskins really have two choices. Take Young or trade down to stockpile picks and provide options. That's it.

