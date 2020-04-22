RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Dan Patrick: Redskins to get a First Round Pick for Trent?

Chris Russell

Trent Williams could be on his way out of Redskins-land, sooner than later. Ron Rivera wants nothing to do with him and he wants nothing to do with the Redskins. 

Rumors have been flying all over, as we've discussed here, here and here. 

Now, Dan Patrick on the "Dan Patrick Show" reports that the Redskins could be receiving a first-round pick for big Trent! 

As to who that team is - who knows but presumably it would be a team with multiple first round picks and in need of a left tackle. Miami? 

There's reports that the Dolphins want to move up from No. 5 to No. 3 with Detroit to select a tackle. 

Of course, with Bill Callahan running the Cleveland Browns offensive line and the Browns in desperate need of a left tackle, the most likely destination is still the Browns. 

The problem? The Browns only have picks No. 10, No. 41, No. 74 and No. 97 in the first three rounds. 

I don't think anyone can imagine the Redskins getting the No. 10 pick (as Patrick mentioned that he heard in the audio clip above). 

Could the Browns move up in the draft to No. 2 and get Trent Williams in a mega deal?

Remember, there was that wild rumor from former Redskins linebacker Robert Henson about Odell Beckham Jr. going to Washington in a deal for Trent Williams. 

What about OBJ and the four picks mentioned above in exchange for Williams and the No. 2 pick?

I wouldn't do that, but I'm not Kyle Smith or Ron Rivera and desperate to get rid of Williams and also to add a veteran, explosive receiver. 

Stay tuned! 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Burning Redskins Rumors

There's all sorts of rumors, speculation and reports centering on the Washington Redskins the day before the NFL Draft. Here they are!

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania! Redskins Swing a Major Deal!

We are down to the final few days before the Washington Redskins choosing in the NFL Draft and that means mock drafts are dwindling. One of the last is an explosive one!

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Ron Rivera Speaks to Redskins Report on eve of his First Redskins Draft

I caught up with Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday morning via phone to chat about his first NFL Draft with the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Trent Traded this Weekend or Else?

It's simple. Everyone knows it. The best chance and perhaps the only chance to trade Trent Williams is this weekend. That's it. Will the Redskins?

Chris Russell

Report: Redskins Taking Calls on No. 2

A report Tuesday circulated what I just assumed was happening but maybe it took a while for the lines to warm up.

Chris Russell

Tua is Prone to Injury; Not Injury Prone

A longtime NFL sideline physician and popular analyst on twitter Dr. David Chao dishes on Tua Tagovailoa and the complications of this offseason.

Chris Russell

Google News Initiative & "Locked on Redskins" Audio Reports - 4/21

Chris Russell

Trent Talks Heating Up!

Could Trent Williams finally be on the move? All eyes have been pointed towards the NFL Draft this weekend, but it might happen before.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Latest "Locked on Redskins" PODCAST - Tues 4/21

Chris Russell

McCloughan: "He’s one of the best defensive ends in my 28 years I’ve scouted.”

Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was on the radio Monday AM & was asked about Chase Young. His praise was even stronger than many others.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food