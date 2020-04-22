Dan Patrick: Redskins to get a First Round Pick for Trent?

Trent Williams could be on his way out of Redskins-land, sooner than later. Ron Rivera wants nothing to do with him and he wants nothing to do with the Redskins.

Now, Dan Patrick on the "Dan Patrick Show" reports that the Redskins could be receiving a first-round pick for big Trent!

As to who that team is - who knows but presumably it would be a team with multiple first round picks and in need of a left tackle. Miami?

There's reports that the Dolphins want to move up from No. 5 to No. 3 with Detroit to select a tackle.

Of course, with Bill Callahan running the Cleveland Browns offensive line and the Browns in desperate need of a left tackle, the most likely destination is still the Browns.

The problem? The Browns only have picks No. 10, No. 41, No. 74 and No. 97 in the first three rounds.

I don't think anyone can imagine the Redskins getting the No. 10 pick (as Patrick mentioned that he heard in the audio clip above).

Could the Browns move up in the draft to No. 2 and get Trent Williams in a mega deal?

Remember, there was that wild rumor from former Redskins linebacker Robert Henson about Odell Beckham Jr. going to Washington in a deal for Trent Williams.

What about OBJ and the four picks mentioned above in exchange for Williams and the No. 2 pick?

I wouldn't do that, but I'm not Kyle Smith or Ron Rivera and desperate to get rid of Williams and also to add a veteran, explosive receiver.

Stay tuned!

