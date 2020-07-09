Dan Snyder's Original American Foundation is Running on Empty

So much for helping out those that that need it most. Especially as the years have piled up.

The "Washington Redskins Original American Foundation" (WROAF) appears to be a mess according to a detailed story and research by Jenny Vrentas and Michael Rosenberg.

Dan Snyder Started a Foundation to Support Native Americans. Has It Abandoned Its Mission? For years, Daniel Snyder has claimed to serve Native Americans even as his team's name demeaned them. The "Washington Redskins Original Americans Foundation," founded by the owner in 2014, is proof, in the team's telling, of its commitment to-and support from-Native American communities.

It's a lot to unpack. It's also typical.

Dan Snyder probably felt as if he was forced into doing something. He likely didn't want to send millions and millions of dollars to people that were not known and also were not personal causes to him.

Per the investigation by Vrentas and Rosenberg: "Snyder formed WROAF in response to criticism over his team’s racist name; that at least some of the funding was directed toward high schools that used “Redskins” as their mascot name; and that he cut back his support when public scrutiny waned following the resolution of a lawsuit over the team’s trademark."

If I'm counting right and according to the details that SI.com obtained, Snyder donated just over six million dollars in donations from 2014 and beyond.

That's a nice chunk of change but to Snyder it's like a few nickels in your pocket after a long night at the bar for most of us.

Back in May of 2016 - The Washington Post issued polling results of 504 Native Americans and 9-of-10 said they were not offended by the name.

The organization blared their victory horn and many ridiculously thought that poll was it. The team got another win in 2017 when the Supreme Court ruled in its favor.

The Supreme Court of the United States of America!

So naturally, empowered with that data, the well started to dry up because Dan Snyder didn't feel pressured or forced. He felt empowered.

I have no idea what the guaranteed amount was in the original contract othis sure doesn't feel right.

It's a shame. I can't tell someone what to do with their money but for a franchise worth $3.4 billion dollars per Forbes most recent valuation, the money that Snyder did send was obviously not enough.

It's also a shame that nobody in his inner circle apparently told him that it would be wrong to send way less money as the controversy calmed down. Did anyone in his social circle essentially force him into doing the right things?

Did anybody in that group and I've seen them plenty of times drinking and hanging out warn him that journalists like Vrentas and Rosenberg were going to collect data on such a hot button topic?

Probably not. Because of that, it makes Snyder look terrible and is another black eye for the organization when it has no more eyes left.

