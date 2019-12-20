Daniel Jones to Start for Giants

It will be Daniel Jones to start for the (3-11) New York Giants and Pat Shurmur on Sunday as the home schedule thankfully wraps up for the Washington Redskins (3-11).

Shurmur had indicated this would likely be the case on Wednesday when Redskins reporters including SI/Maven spoke with the embattled Giants head coach by phone.

Jones has missed the Giants last two games, an overtime loss to the Eagles on Monday Night Football and a home win against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Jones was good for the most part against the Redskins in a week four blowout win by New York. It was his first career start after relieving Eli Manning and leading the Giants to a dramatic comeback win in Tampa the week before.

In that 24-3 win for the Giants, Jones was (23-31), 225 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

In that teleconference with Shurmur - he evaluated how Jones has changed since that first NFL start.

"I think, much like when you talk about [QB] Dwayne [Haskins Jr.], he’s done really, really good things this year. He’s had some really fine moments and then he’s made some mistakes that I think he can learn from," Shurmur said.

"That’s the challenges of playing quarterback in this league as a rookie. You just got to keep fighting through it and battling, keep learning from the tough days and try to build on the good days. I think he’s done a good job of that.”

Assuming Jones plays the entire game, that likely brings to an end Eli Manning's career with the Giants at least at FedExField.

He's had a mixed bag of moments but September 11, 2011 will always stand out to me when Ryan Kerrigan picked him off for a touchdown return in his NFL debut.

