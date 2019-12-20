RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Daniel Jones to Start for Giants

Chris Russell

It will be Daniel Jones to start for the (3-11) New York Giants and Pat Shurmur on Sunday as the home schedule thankfully wraps up for the Washington Redskins (3-11). 

Shurmur had indicated this would likely be the case on Wednesday when Redskins reporters including SI/Maven spoke with the embattled Giants head coach by phone. 

Jones has missed the Giants last two games, an overtime loss to the Eagles on Monday Night Football and a home win against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. 

Jones was good for the most part against the Redskins in a week four blowout win by New York. It was his first career start after relieving Eli Manning and leading the Giants to a dramatic comeback win in Tampa the week before. 

In that 24-3 win for the Giants, Jones was (23-31), 225 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. 

In that teleconference with Shurmur - he evaluated how Jones has changed since that first NFL start. 

"I think, much like when you talk about [QB] Dwayne [Haskins Jr.], he’s done really, really good things this year. He’s had some really fine moments and then he’s made some mistakes that I think he can learn from," Shurmur said. 

 "That’s the challenges of playing quarterback in this league as a rookie. You just got to keep fighting through it and battling, keep learning from the tough days and try to build on the good days. I think he’s done a good job of that.”

Assuming Jones plays the entire game, that likely brings to an end Eli Manning's career with the Giants at least at FedExField. 

He's had a mixed bag of moments but September 11, 2011 will always stand out to me when Ryan Kerrigan picked him off for a touchdown return in his NFL debut. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Chris Russell

Daniel Jones officially starting for the Giants Sunday at FedExField

A Cool Promotion by the Redskins

Chris Russell

The Redskins final home game of the year is this Sunday against the equally awful New York Giants. However, if you can tailgate with the best of them - here's your chance to win some cool prizes! For a price.

Show me the "Way" to Orlando!

Chris Russell

The Redskins have a starter in the Pro Bowl in Orlando and while most NFL players look at the annual all star game as a chore, one guy for sure is not. Tress Way has more than earned his first selection.

Matt Rhule: "It would have to be next to perfect!"

Chris Russell

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, whose star is on the rise, appears to be set on staying in the state of Texas where he's rebuilt a once troubled program into a top-ten team. You should cross him immediately off your potential Redskins list.

Does Meyer Make Sense?

Chris Russell

The Urban Meyer rumors aren't going away until he either takes the Dallas Cowboys head coaching position OR he either is coach, general manager or president of the Redskins. That's how it seems a couple of days before Christmas. The question is - does it make sense for the Skins? Is this all just a publicity tour?

Haskins Getting Ready to Build vs. Big Blue

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins, coming off his best game as an NFL quarterback will have an opportunity to put on a good show for the home finale on Sunday against the New York Giants.

McShay Blasts Redskins: "I'd rather coach 31 other teams!"

Chris Russell

He's not the first one and he certainly won't be the last one, but ESPN analyst Todd McShay took a mini-machete to the Redskins coaching search and organization. It's the popular thing to do, yes, but it's justified in process, results and history.

Chris Russell

Marvin Lewis & Jim Harbaugh are among odds on favorites to be Redskins next head coach?

McLaurin is Making his Mark!

Chris Russell

Redskins rookie Terry McLaurin could get one thousand yards receiving in his rookie year with a couple of decent to good games to close out his rookie season. He's one of the most poised young players in the NFL, already.

Chris Russell

!!!! Tom Coughlin in D.C. would be fun! …